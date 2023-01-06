Police Kill Robbery Suspect in Gun Duel, Arrest Another in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command yesterday killed a robbery suspect in a gun duel, while another was arrested and arms recovered from him.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the operations was carried out with

the men of Edo State Security Network.

The statement read: “Police operatives attached to Ugbor Division, GRA, Benin-city, Edo State and the Edo State Security Network personnel led by the Divisional Police Officer on January 5 at about 20:00 hours successfully engaged a robbery gang, arrested one, neutralised one, recovered one cut-to-size gun and two cartridges.

“The arrested suspect, Ahmed Ibrahim, 19, is currently in police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the body of the deceased armed robber, whose name is yet unknown, has been deposited at the Stella Obasanjo mortuary in the state.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, who is pleased to note that no police officer was injured during the operation, commended the members of public whose timely and accurate information led to the successful operation.

“The CP equally assured the public that the Command is committed to keeping the state safe from crimes, reiterating his commitments to arrest perpetrators of violent crimes and other offences and prosecute them accordingly.”