  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Police Kill Robbery Suspect in Gun Duel, Arrest Another in Edo

Nigeria | 29 seconds ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command yesterday killed a robbery suspect in a gun duel, while another was arrested and arms recovered from him.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the operations was carried out with

the men of Edo State Security Network.

The statement read: “Police operatives attached to Ugbor Division, GRA, Benin-city, Edo State and the Edo State Security Network personnel led by the Divisional Police Officer on  January 5 at about 20:00 hours successfully engaged a robbery gang, arrested one, neutralised one, recovered one cut-to-size gun and two cartridges.

“The arrested suspect, Ahmed Ibrahim, 19, is currently in police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the body of the deceased armed robber, whose name is yet unknown, has been deposited at the Stella Obasanjo mortuary in the state.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, who is pleased to note that no police officer was injured during the operation, commended the members of public whose timely and accurate information led to the successful operation.

“The CP equally assured the public that the Command is committed to keeping the state safe from crimes, reiterating his commitments to arrest perpetrators of violent crimes and other offences and prosecute them accordingly.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.