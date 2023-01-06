Indian Chief, Sanjay Jain, Commends Nigerians for Being Accommodating

Mary Nnah

President of the Indian Cultural Association, Chief Sanjay Jain has commended Nigerians for being accommodating to the Indian Community in Nigeria thereby enabling the Indian community in Nigeria as well as other communities to cohabit with Nigerians peacefully, adding that both Nigerians and the Indian as well as other communities in Nigeria, had a good run in the year 2022.

Explaining the reason for this, he said, “The biggest reason behind that was that we got a big relief from COVID -19 and that made everyone’s life much easier than what it was during the period of a pandemic. The negative impacts of the pandemic on daily life and business became far less, giving scope to people to go about their normal life and do whatever they wanted to do. International travels became as usual and all these gave a big relief to the international community as well as the Nigerian populace.”

He noted further that the thinking style got changed in the minds of everyone during COVID-19, adding however that he strongly feels that as the world is coming out from the fear of Covid -19, people will start traveling in the usual manner and the numbers may increase.

The Indian Cultural Association president who admitted that the Indians have made Nigeria a home, noted, “This is a big compliment to Indians as well as the Nigerians as to why the Indians find Nigeria as a home”, he noted, adding, “Compliment to Indians – because they leave their own country and come here to work, contributing towards the economic development of the host country and in the process earn their livelihood. Compliments to the Nigerian populace – because they have welcomed us with open arms, they have shown warmth in interacting with us and that has encouraged us to come and stay here. That has made us feel like a home away from home. This needs a lot of accolades for our Nigerian brethren.”

Jain who is also the Chairman of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Nigeria Chapter, connects with a lot of social organisations in Nigeria and does lots of charitable and social activities through these organisations, added that India, as well as Nigeria, both, are the developing nations.

“They both are developing at a fast pace. There may be little difference in scale but that is because India got independence 13 years before Nigeria. More so, every country has a different footing based on their geographical location, the habits of its populace, the kind of food they consume, natural resources, and so on, India is doing well in its segment so is Nigeria”, he noted.