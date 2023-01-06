  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Light-Up Africa with TEXA Conference

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Mary Nnah

Event Professionals across Africa, are in for an unforgettable experience this January as organisers of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) Conference, have announced its 3rd edition with the theme, “The Reset.”

In a statement by the Convener and MD/CEO of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the conference, an annual gathering of event professionals across Africa, scheduled to hold from January 17th to 19th  2023 at the Landmark Event Center, Oniru, Lagos,  is geared towards equipping an ever-growing audience of African event professionals with the right tools needed to thrive in the industry.

“The event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy and The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, emerging and seasoned professionals alike and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry”, she said.

The statement noted that “The Reset” is the third edition in the series and it’s a come-back, after the pandemic.

Bucknor-Obruthe also noted that the conference will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries in Africa and the diaspora and will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African event professionals to be better positioned to hit the ground running in the new year.

According to the International Speaker and Event Expert, TEXA is expected to have in attendance, African Event Professionals from Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual experts (Lighting, cinematographers, photographers), Entertainment specialists(Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Event Planners, Wardrobe and Beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry. Interested participants can visit the TEXA website, texafrica.com for registration. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.