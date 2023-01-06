Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Light-Up Africa with TEXA Conference

Mary Nnah

Event Professionals across Africa, are in for an unforgettable experience this January as organisers of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) Conference, have announced its 3rd edition with the theme, “The Reset.”

In a statement by the Convener and MD/CEO of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the conference, an annual gathering of event professionals across Africa, scheduled to hold from January 17th to 19th 2023 at the Landmark Event Center, Oniru, Lagos, is geared towards equipping an ever-growing audience of African event professionals with the right tools needed to thrive in the industry.

“The event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy and The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, emerging and seasoned professionals alike and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry”, she said.

The statement noted that “The Reset” is the third edition in the series and it’s a come-back, after the pandemic.

Bucknor-Obruthe also noted that the conference will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries in Africa and the diaspora and will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African event professionals to be better positioned to hit the ground running in the new year.