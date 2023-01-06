  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Ebonyi Gov’s Son, Nweze Visits Mall, Shower New Year Gifts on Shoppers

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

The son of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Osborn Nweze Umahi, yesterday visited the Ebonyi International Mall in the state built by his father, to celebrate with shoppers as he gifted many shoppers new year gifts.

Speaking about his visit, he said: “I visited the Ebonyi Mall which is one of the largest in Nigeria built by my father, Governor Umahi’s administration. We are grateful to God for enabling us complete such a massive project.”

He was in the company of his father during their visit to the mall with government officials and members of the public as they inspected the new mall in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State capital. The mall opened for business in December 2022 and has provided jobs for no less than 300 jobs for the indigenes of the state.

The mall, modelled after the Dubai Mall, was the latest addition to the infrastructure in the state.

Nwaeze, the CEO of Osborn Hotels, who is also an investor and a philanthropist, displayed his benevolence at the mall by paying shopping expenses of all shoppers present and giving out gifts.

Osborn, who bagged a master degree in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Aberdeen in November 2022, has demonstrated his business acumen since graduating at the age of 19 from Surrey University and becoming Managing Director of his father’s business, Brass Oil and Construction Limited.

He subsequently went on to found his own business, Lapalm Royal Resorts, and also ventured into financial investment and asset management, working as a director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.