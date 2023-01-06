Abiodun Flags Off Re-election Campaign Promises More Projects

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday flagged off his re-election campaign at Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state and where he promised more developmental projects.

Abiodun, who was supported by the National Leader of the party, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Deputy Governors of the State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka; Alhaja Salmot Badru and Mr. Segun Adesegun, said the state would witness more development in his second term.

It was a carnival at the venue of the rally as several stakeholders, groups, associations, gathered in their thousands, to welcome the governor and his entourage.

While addressing thousands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, Abiodun assured them that his administration’s readiness to reconstruct the Abeokuta -Afon Road.

He said: “I will commence the reconstruction before the end of the election to boost the socio-economic development of this area.

“We reconstructed Oke-Ola road here in Imeko -Afon within stipulated period. We have been doing our projects without making noise and we will not stop doing things that would be making our people happy.”

Abiodun canvassed for votes for all APC candidates in the state, starting from its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ogun West Senatorial Candidate, Solomon Adeola, the House of Representatives Candidate, Gboyega Isiaja and the House of Assembly candidates.

He further promised that a School of Agriculture and Technical College would be established by his administration.

Abiodun said: “We have constructed at least one road per local government since we came into power. The last time we witnessed such was during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba. We will not relent in doing more for the people of the state. I urged you to go and collect your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable you participate in the elections.

“The deadline for collection is January 15th. Please encourage one and other to participate actively in the electoral process for continuity.”

Osoba in his remarks recalled his administration’s contributions to development of Imeko -Afon, asking the electorate to vote for Abiodun and other candidates of the party.