2023: Christian Groups Clamour for God-fearing Leader to Drive Devt in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As the 2023 general election approaches, Christian groups in Abia State have intensified their clamour for the emergence of a God-fearing leader in the state, who will run a transparent and development-minded government.

The groups under the aegis of Abia Christian Community (ACC) expressed their desire for the Abia electorate to vote right and ensure that this time around, a candidate who would turn out to become “an enemy of the state is not elected as governor.”

Addressing a press conference in Aba, the Coordinator of ACC, Apostle Reminder Gad, said Abia State has not gotten it right in the choice of its successive governors, hence the state was yet to take developmental strides.

Flanked by the Secretary of the ACC, Rev Alex Nlemibe, and other officials, the coordinator announced that the group has identified and endorsed the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai

He said the choice of Ukpai was made following divine revelation after series of prayers that the governorship hopeful was the ‘David’ who will rescue Abia State and trigger large scale inclusive development across the state.

According to him, “At ACC, we believe it’s not about political party, it’s about the individual running for office. Abia voters should give votes to the candidates we

believe God will use to fix state.”

Apostle Gad lamented that Abia State has been wasted and backward compared to its neighbouring states because Abia voters had always failed to make the right choice of leaders at the polls.

He warned that “Abia State will be worse if Abians vote according to the old political order with its monetised and godfather mentality in selecting our next governor and other elected leaders.”

The ACC coordinator added: “The 2023 election in Abia State must be seen as like no other since the founding of the state in 1991. We Abians must get it right else we and our children perish.

“ACC specially advises our pastors, traditional rulers, town unions, and elders to make it their God-given responsibility this time around to give direction, according to the will of God, to their flocks, subjects and followers on how to vote for Abia State redemption and rescue without yielding to infrastructure though there’s great hunger in the land.”