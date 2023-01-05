World Cup Winner, Messi, Returns to PSG

Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work yesterday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reported back to the club’s training ground as they prepare for Saturday’s French Cup tie at third-tier side Chateauroux.

Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shootout. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.

And yesterday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG’s Sporting Director, Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.

“A guard of honour for our World Champion! ??????#BravoLeo.” Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 4, 2023, the French club announced on Twitter yesterday.

Messi’s teammates Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing cause in the final, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi returned to club duty just three days after the final with Brazil’s Neymar checking in a day later.

Messi is unlikely to play this weekend, and will probably make his return in the home Ligue 1 match against Angers next Wednesday.