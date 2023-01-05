Setback for Niger NNPP as Deputy Guber Candidate Resigns

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Few weeks to the governorship election, the deputy governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) in Niger State, Mr. John Bahago, has resigned his position.

Bahago has also quit the NNPP and reportedly joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A source close to the NNPP state secretariat in Minna, who confirmed the development to THISDAY yesterday, said the national secretariat of the party has been informed of the latest development.

The source, who did not give reasons for the resignation and defection of Bahago, said the former candidate wrote to his local government and ward branches

of the party about his decision.

Already, THISDAY gathered that a frontline politician and one-time Special Adviser on Political Matters to Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Mr. Pius Wakili, has been appointed to replace Bahago.

When contacted on the telephone, Wakili confirmed that he is now the running mate to Mohammed Sokodeke, the governorship candidate of the NNPP in the election.

He said: “Yes I am the deputy governorship candidate; very soon I will address the media on my new position.”

Last Tuesday, a one-time state Deputy Governor and Nigerian former Ambassador to South Africa, Mr. Ahmed Ibeto, resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing irreconcilable differences for his action.

It is being speculated that Ibeto will be joining the PDP any moment from now.