Christ Embassy: Pastor Chris Foundation Invests N1bn on Young People in Africa

Wale Igbintade



The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has invested a cash grant of over N1 billion in the last 10 years on families across the continent of Africa.

The Chief Operating Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka, disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at a press conference to mark the 10th year anniversary of Future Africa Leaders Award, FALA.

According to her, the foundation has been working tirelessly to ignite contributive value to Africa’s growth and development through the Leadership Initiative award.

She stated that the Future Africa Leaders Foundation has inspired and motivated over 73,829,127 young people to carry out 25,848,816 sustainable projects that benefitted 17,823,160 families in 54 African countries with a cumulative project engagement margin of 110 percent.

Highlighting sustainable projects executed by young Africans, she mentioned the youth empowerment project in Lycee Technique Congo Brazzaville, where over 2,175 people were impacted, and the Hygiene mentorship program organised in Green Land School Kenya, where over 520 students were taught the importance of hygiene and contributing greatly to their nation.

She added that, in Nigeria, several projects and programs were executed through the Leadership initiative award, and these include, teenage technology and digital awareness project, technology workshop Project, environmental sustainability campaign project among others.

She said “To eradicate poverty and foster economic growth, a food and resource material distribution was carried out in Malawi, where over 500 orphanage children were provided with foodstuffs, hygiene kits, relief items and educational materials.

“Recognising the necessity to change Africa’s narrative and the need to contribute immensely to nation building, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation organized the annual historic Africa Day event where young people were mobilised to execute over 2,000,000 Humanitarian acts of services, organise 1,302 conferences and summits impacting 81,650,329 Families across the continent of Africa.

“Among these projects, conferences and summits are: The collaborative technology project work between the Future Africa Leaders Foundation with Katalabano Research Institute in assisting different youths with research technology optimization by focusing on training early grade readers, parents, teachers, principals and community leaders for better improvement of the educational sector in Angola. Over 400 teenagers and youths have been trained using cutting-edge data collection.

“Another project cutting across advocacy organized in different communities in Nigeria was the election sensitisation campaign to teach and educate citizens about voting. This campaign also stirred up young people across Nigeria to participate in politics and get involved in constructive political activity.

“The impact Benin Republic conference was another first of its kind program organized by the Future Africa Leaders Foundation where a total of 10 colleges and institutions were toured with the purpose of inspiring students on leadership success for sustainable impact and development in the nation of Benin Republic. Over 1500 students were impacted during this program and motivated to be part of the leadership opportunities availed them by the FALF.

“Challenged and concerned about the knowledge gap that was beginning to emerge among young people due to the prolonged ASUU strike in Nigeria, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation put in place a leadership and management program for young people through the first of its kind School of Learning Initiative, which resulted in the graduation of several students from the School.

“With the vision to establish an information and communications technology facility for young people in the rural Community of Mayo Wandu Adamawa State Nigeria, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation established the state-of-the-art ICT center where over 1,200 young people across 5 rural communities are consistently trained and mentored.