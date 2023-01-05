Ambassador Bello Extols Tinubu’s Qualities

Kate Ejisu

Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Ambassador Adejare Bello, has listed seven qualities of the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has thrown his weight behind Tinubu’s presidential bid

The seven qualities, according to Bello, are detribilised Nigerian, well focused, readiness to help others, non religious bigot, unparallel developmental strides and a strategist.

The ambassador said these qualities stand him out as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election in the country. He has therefore, called on all Nigerians to rise up and vote massively for Tinubu.

Bello described Tinubu as a detribalised politician, who has consistently dedicated his life to serve people and poised to put Nigeria on the right track.

He noted that the APC presidential candidate has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, adding that his sagacity as former governor of Lagos is second to none.

Bello noted that Tinubu has not been traced to be a religious bigot.

According to him, Tinubu is widely known to promote harmony, peace, religious tolerance and development, adding that his family is a good reference point when it comes to tolerance.

Bello explained that the decision to pick a Muslim running mate was not aimed to spite anyone or group of people, because the decision was purely based on political calculation.

“He has capacity to lead the country because of his track record. He has capacity to appoint those who will turn Nigeria around. As a governor in Lagos State, he appointed commissioners from Anambra, Delta Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara to mention but few,” he said.

Bello also described himself as a beneficiary of Tinubu’s neutrality and conviction by his appointment as one of Nigeria’s ambassadors.

“I was never a member of the progressives neither am I a member of his enlarged political family. His human cultivation prowess is legendary. His plantation of human and social capital is vast. They are everywhere you turn,” he said.

According to Bello, Tinubu is a focused Nigerian politician, noting that his choice of lieutenants and aides defines him as developmental-minded and merit-driven.

“He works with men and women of quality capable of adding value to his political profile. Unlike other politicians who worked with servants and surrounded themselves with praise singers, Tinubu has always been a leader of winning teams.

“ I have always been a lover of his immense capacity for hard work, capacious memory, integrity, fierce commitment to any cause he believes in and genuine patriotism as well as faith in Nigeria,,” he said.

Bello asserted that Tinubu’s passion for helping others is unquantifiable.

“His intention is always to improve the welfare of others without the expectation of material rewards in return.”The very act of giving back to the community boosts his happiness, health and sense of well-being.”

Bello also noted Tinubu’s passion for political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

“His courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed by the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in the people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed has endeared him to me,” he said.

Bello added that when it comes to strategies, he has unmatched credentials.

“His financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State, has taken the State to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa,” he said.

Bello also noted Tinubu’s large heart, noting “He has been betrayed, bad-mouthed and subjected to unprintable tackles in the course of his political activities. His resounding success has drawn for him an army of foes and envious angry bees who wish they were him. Many of those that drank copiously from his benevolent well have turned round to betray him.

“But what stands Tinubu out is his readiness to forgive so easily and opens his hands to the warm embrace of his betrayers. This large-heartedness has paid him tremendously.”

Police Nab Suspected Facebook Scammers, Kidnappers, Rapists in Delta

Operatives of the Police Command in Delta have apprehended three suspected Facebook scammers, kidnappers and rapists in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Ufuoma Police Division in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the arrest followed a complaint from a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022.

According to Edafe, the victim complained that the suspects held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North, video and also took her nude pictures.

Edafe said the victim reported that the suspects used the video and nude pictures to blackmail and demand for ransom from her parents.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO Ufuoma Police Division immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo Community vigilance members and arrested one Cornelius Emene.

“During preliminary investi-gation, the suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of two others, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.

“The suspects also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of the School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma in Ughelli North,” he said.

Edafe said that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, took them to a hotel, drug and gang raped them.

He added that the suspects thereafter held them hostage and demanded ransom from their parents to secure their release.

According to the spokesman, the suspects phones contained numerous nude photos and video recordings of their previous victims which they used to blackmail the victims and their parents.

Edafe said investigation into the matter was ongoing.