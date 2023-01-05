2023: Tinubu Pledges to Serve Nigeria Better, Protect Life If Elected President

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, has pledged to serve Nigeria better if elected president in next month’s general election.

Tinubu told a crowd of party members during the North West rally held in Kano, yesterday, saying, ” I will serve you. I will serve Nigeria”.

According to him, “Today I have come to Kano to dance. I promised to serve you and your family in peace and harmony. I will serve Nigeria and protect all.”

The APC Presidential and other national working councils of the party led by the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu drove for about two hours on the road from Kano Government House to Sani Abacha Stadium, the venue of the rally.

In his welcome address, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said, “Today is the Arafat of politics in Kano. We are the biggest and largest democratic state in Nigeria’

“In Kano, we have 444 elected councilors and 44 local government areas. We are the biggest state with the highest presence of democratic process in the country”.

Ganduje explained that in Kano, “We have so many variables if you are planning to win elections. The most important of all elections and credible to us now is the presidential election.

“The second variable is credibility and credential of our governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, they have all the credibility to continue with our development projects in Kano State.”

In his brief remarks, the Director General of the Tinubu Presidential campaign council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, appealed to the electorate to vote for Tinubu during the next month election.

Lalong expressed confidence that Kano people would massively vote for the APC and commended Ganduje for the warm reception accorded Tinubu.

Adamu said they were overwhelmed by the turnout and that it was a sign of victory for the ruling party during the rally, flags were presented to Gawuna and Garo.