Oyelese: APC Beyond 2023 Will Take Nigeria Back to Stone Age

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, yesterday, warned that another four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the country would return the country to the stone age.

This is as loyalists of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Oyo State, have proposed a walk tagged, ‘Freedom March for Atiku’, scheduled for today (Wednesday) in Ibadan, the state capital.

Oyelese, who addressing journalists on behalf of prominent members of PDP in the state, said during the tenures of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian economy was much better than what was currently experiencing.

According to him, the freedom march in support of Atiku would have supporters from across the state assembling at the Total Garden area of Ibadan from 8.am,marching to the ancient Mapo Hall, where prominent members of the party would give speeches and justify to members of the public why they should vote for the presidential candidate of the party on February 25.

The former minister, while accusing the APC of moving the country backward, lamented that Nigerians were going to bed hungry every night and still had to sleep with only one eye closed, because of insecurity across the country, insisting that prices of goods and services had also sky-rocketed and become unaffordable for the majority of the people.

He therefore, insisted that another four years of APC in government would take Nigeria back to the stone age, admonishing the citizens to vote for all candidates of the PDP in the general election.

“Since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigerians can now see the difference between the PDP government and the APC government. During the Obasanjo and Jonathan years, when PDP was in power at the centre, the Nigerian economy was much better than what it is now Nigerians never had to suffer like this. Now that Nigerians have experienced the APC government and what they got was unimaginable suffering. The difference is clear.

“Our people are going to bed hungry every night and they still have to sleep with only one eye closed, because of insecurity as bandits, terrorists and common criminals prowl the land in search of victims. Prices of goods and services have sky-rocketed and become unaffordable for majority of our people.

“The Buhari administration has piled up debt. The infrastructural deficit can be seen in the absence of the most basic amenities. Most of our people are unemployed. Young Nigerians have no choice but to dabble into cybercrime known as yahoo yahoo, while others are fleeing Nigeria in droves. We are virtually in a hopeless situation. Another four years of APC will throw Nigeria into the stone age.

“But there is hope. Atiku Abubakar is will rescue Nigeria from bondage and suffering. He is tried, tested and the most experienced among the leading presidential candidates. He will hit the ground running from day one as president, because Nigeria is experiencing a harrowing socio-economic situation and does not need an apprentice president.

“Atiku Abubakar is a detribalised pan-Nigerian, a bridge builder with longstanding friends and associates in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, who is acceptable to all ethnic groups and religious bodies in Nigeria. He has the best ideas on how to rescue Nigeria from the years of ruin and damage caused by APC. Help us to spread the message that Atiku Abubakar is country’s only hope for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Other leaders present at the press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, included former Minister of (State), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide; former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, Mr. Femi Babalola and Dr. Abiodun Raufu, among others.