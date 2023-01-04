Gunmen Kill Anambra Community Leader, Soludo Vows to Find Culprits

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The President General of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, Hon Ike Okolo was on Tuesday shot dead in the community.

Okolo was allegedly killed at a petrol station in the community. A video online showed him being shot inside an SUV, behind the wheel.

Obosi community is notorious for cult clashes, which Okolo frowned upon.

Governor Charles Soludo, who confirmed the killing in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, decried the fatal attack, the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi.

“Governor Soludo condemns these mindless killings in the strongest terms and has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have run out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement explained.

It noted that during the festive season, Anambra enjoyed the best Christmas in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Monday that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over,” added the statement. “Governor Soludo further reassured that the cult gangs that fought will surely be tracked down and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.”