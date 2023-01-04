God Will Bring a Credible Successor to Gov Emmanuel, Says Adeboye

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared that God would enthrone a worthy successor to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who will continue with the implementation of his blueprint for the development of the state.

Adeboye, who was a guest minister at the state annual solemn assembly in Uyo yesterday, charged people of the state to put their trust in God, assuring them that as the state is rededicated to God, peace, joy and prosperity would reign in the state.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Go Forward’, he said he was in the state as an oracle of God to proclaim to the Akwa Ibom people to move forward, as God has no pleasure in backwardness or stagnation.

The clergyman urged the people and political leaders to ensure that only persons with a heart for the suffering masses are given positions of authority, and admonished those in authority to be humane and fair in their dealing with the people.

The state Governor, Emmanuel, in his remark, identified peace as God’s greatest blessing to the state during his tenure as governor, and has been fundamental to all other achievements of his administration.

Expounding on his assertion that the greatest thing God has done for the state is that which money cannot buy, he said: “What God has done for us mostly is the peace we are enjoying in Akwa Ibom State. Peace that passes human understanding, which has brought development to the state.

“It’s an oasis of peace and tranquility, drawing people from all over the country to come here, live, invest and thrive. We will never sound boastful, but for everything we have, we give glory to God.

“As we have done in the preceding year, to hand over the state to the Almighty God, I want us to rededicate this state unto God. When we rededicate something to God, we are asking him to strengthen what He has done for us.

“So today, we are standing as a people telling God to strengthen that which He has done for Akwa Ibom State, and God will do it for us in Jesus name,” as he reassured the people that God has never disappointed the state, even in the most tempestuous times.