  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

Fire Guts Plateau Specialist Hospital Laboratory

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A fire incident has occurred at the Laboratory section of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Although no life was lost in the fire incident which reportedly began at 2 a.m. yesterday, a staff of the hospital said the fire wreaked monumental havoc in the hospital, destroying several medical equipment and office appliances valued at millions of naira.

He added that: “The incident led to commotion among patients hospitalising in the hospital, but we thank God no life was lost.

According to him, “The equipment that are destroyed by this fire are worth millions of naira, it is a huge loss.”

The state Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, recently renovated the hospital and also approved the procurement of some facilities to boost centre.

Efforts to reach the Chief Medical Director of the hospital at the time of sending this report were fruitless.

