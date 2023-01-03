Senator Adeola Woos Aggrieved APC Members in Ogun West





James Sowole in Abeokuta



The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, has urged all aggrieved party members in the district to unite and ensure victory in this year’s general election.

Adeola made the call while speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Yayi Campaign Board for 2023 Election held in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government area.

The senator stressed that his emergence as the APC candidate would offer what the people new opportunities.

“What is about to happen has never been experienced before. I want to call on all my brothers across the divide who are not happy with me to let us settle all our differences,” stated Adeola. “Our common interest now should be how we will take Ogun west to the next level. My coming to represent Ogun west is not to ridicule or take the glory of anybody, I appreciate all their contributions. Let us come together to take Ogun West to the next level.”

Adeola, who enjoined the electorate in the senatorial district to vote en masse for all APC candidates, including the presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, things will be easier if APC candidates win elections at all levels because everybody would see themselves as one family since they all belong to the same political party.

The senator, who launched a document, ‘My Covenant with Ogun Westerners’, containing his past achievements in the district even as a Lagos senator, asked the people to keep the document and use it to assess him if elected.

While handing over 25 campaign vehicles and 96 motorcycles wards coordinators and deputy coordinators of the campaign team, Adeola encouraged them to use the vehicles for the intended purposes.

He promised to give allowances for the fuelling and maintenance of the vehicles