Obaseki Urges Clerics to Pray for Devt in Edo 

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged religious leaders in the state to pray for the state’s development.

Obaseki made the charge during a prayer session held in Government House, Benin City.

Religious leaders present at the occasion include the General Overseer of Covenant Gospel Church (CGC) Rev. Felix Omobude; General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church God Mission Inl’t (CACGM) Rev. Godspower Ogbomwan; Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyonude Kure; Archbishop of the Benin Diocese of Catholic Church Bishop Augustine Obiora Akubueze, amongst others.

According to the governor, “We have the privilege of hosting religious leaders in Government House, for two reasons. First is to help us dedicate this rebuilt presidential lodge. The second reason is to pray for us and the state.

“Yesterday, they held new year services in their various churches across the state and this morning, we felt we should invite them and they are here to pray for the government and people of Edo State. Their visit has no political undertone but they are simply here to pray for the State.”

Bishop Oyonude Kure said the religious leaders in the state are in Government House to pray for the State and her people.

Other top government functionaries at the event include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Chris Nehikhare, amongst others.