Gombe APC Presidential Campaign Canvasses  Support for Tinubu, Gov Yahaya, Others

By Awofadeji in Gombe

As campaign for this year’s general election continues to gather momentum, the Directorate of Contact and Mobilization for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Gombe State Chapter has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and all other candidates of the party as the “most reliable, focused, trusted and viable options” to be voted for by all Nigerians for sustainable development.

This is as the Directorate has intensified efforts towards mobilising grassroots support for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in the Northeast sub region.

Addressing Journalists in Gombe yesterday shortly after the Directorate’s meeting, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Director,

Contact and Mobilization (North East) called on Nigerians to vote for the party in the general election, declaring that both the APC at the federal and state government’s levels have shown capacities to address most of the challenges facing the people.

According to him, “The difference between the candidates of the APC , particularly Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and all other candidates contesting for President or Governor is like day and night. The difference is very clear, there’s no basis for comparison at all”.

“The records of achievements of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya are unprecedented and are visible for all to see and because of their track records, we are very optimistic that the people are very, very enthusiastic in support of our government and Bola Ahmed Tinubu , so, they remain the most committed, reliable, focused, trusted and viable option for all Nigerians to vote for “.

Kari added that ” the track records of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is all over. Everybody knows what he has done in Lagos. And when you talk about Lagos, Lagos is a country of its own. Most people who have not been to Lagos, when they go there,they think they are in another country, courtesy of Tinubu’s transformation of the state when he was Governor”.

“Our meeting (today) appraised the level of preparedness of the directorate as we enter the important phase of the political campaign season, and we also brainstormed to ensure effective mobilisation of all stakeholders towards the success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and all other APC candidates in the coming 2023 elections”.

“We reviewed our strategic operations, our activities and did a holistic review on where we are as we get to the final phase and last lap of the elections. So, we are very confident, and doing quite well, and have developed new strategies on effective grassroots mobilisation for our candidates in the forthcoming general elections”.

He added that “we are rooting for Tinubu presidency because we see in him a practical and demonstrable evidence of his track records and believe if allowed to be replicated at the federal level will Insha Allah produce the Nigeria many envisaged”.