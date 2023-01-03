  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

Fire Razes  Four  Shops in Kano

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

Fire has razed four shops in Kano on Airport Road, close to France Road, in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

This is  contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi,  yesterday  in Kano.

He said the incident occurred yesterday  morning.

“We received a distress call  at about 09:06 a.m from Hamish Ahmed and we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 09:13 a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to the other shops.

“The four shops razed were used to sell hospital equipment, car spare parts, while one shop was slightly burnt with toilet wares,” the statement said. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

