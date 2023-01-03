  • Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023

Buhari Signs N21.83 Trillion 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law

*Says adequate provisions made for general election

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed into law the N21.83 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly last week.

The President, while signing the 2023 Appropriation Act at the Council Chambers of the State House, directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to work with the federal lawmakers with a view to revisiting some of the changes effected on the executive budget proposals by the National Assembly. 

President Buhari said his decision to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law as passed by the National Assembly was to enable its implementation commence without delay, considering the imminent transition process to another democratically elected government.

He said adequate provisions had been made in the Budget for the successful conduct of the forthcoming general election and the transition programme.

Those who witnessed the signing of the budget include Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon  Femi Gbajabiamila.

