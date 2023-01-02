Vote Credible Leaders That’ll Confront Nigeria’s Challenges, Obaseki Charges Nigerians

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders that will develop the nation and guide the country through its many challenges.The governor made the call while addressing journalists after the New Year’s thanksgiving service held at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, in Benin City.

He said, “From the development so far, Nigerians are looking forward to the 2023 general elections hoping that with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), they will have the opportunity to make the desired contributions to the politics and elect the person and people they believe can see us through the major challenges we face as a country.



“2023 is a year to be optimistic about. A year we hope and pray that we can begin to do the right thing for ourselves and our country. Last year was difficult for us as a state and as a nation and it is not over yet but this year is a turning point for us. Things are difficult but we see opportunities and things must turn around as the State and Country is blessed.”



The Bishop of Benin Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Dr. Peter Imasuen, who titled his sermon ‘Circumcise’ called on the people to draw near to God in 2023 to achieve their heart desire for the new year.



He expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for supporting the widows in the church, adding, “We want to thank you for the very many support we have received from you especially in the area of helping widows in this church. The receivers always pray for you, your family and your administration.”

Other top government officials at the Church service include: Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, amongst others.