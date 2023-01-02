PE Energy Group Inaugurates First HIPPS Recertification Facility

In line with Nigeria’s energy transition plan to attain zero routine gas flaring by 2035 and the nation’s increasing efforts to improve local participation in the oil and gas value chain, PE Energy has inaugurated the nation’s first fully equipped facility for the full overhaul, maintenance, and recertification cycle of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS).

Speaking during the testing event carried out at their Centre of Excellence facility in Port Harcourt, Group Managing Director of PE Energy, Mr. Daere Akobo, expressed delight that the company had achieved this significant milestone as the first in-country facility that can carry out the HIPPS recertification programme.

He further explained that as the country makes incremental progress in the Energy Transition Plan, PE Energy is consistently identifying products and services that would aid the achievement of the net-zero flaring objective as well as core development of local capacity to support the industry.

He added that this was one more avenue to retain revenue in the country as organisations can now recertify their HIPPS in Nigeria thereby providing work that will boost local revenue generation.

“The High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) is a type of safety instrumented system that is applied to prevent over-pressurisation by shutting-off the source of the high pressure. In traditional systems, over-pressure is handled by relief valves that vent to the atmosphere. These systems have obvious disadvantages such as release of flammable and toxic process fluids in the environment as well as flares that involve a large carbon footprint at installation.

“With global attention on climate change and environmental protection, the oil and gas industry continues to explore more options to eliminate emissions while reducing impact on the environment. In Nigeria, over 80 HIPPS valves are currently installed with a combined value of investment being protected at an estimated $10B.

“Majority of these valves are due for recertification,” stated Akobo in a statement released to the media following the testing exercise conducted with its partner, Mokveld Valves BV. “Upon recertification, the valves will be restored for continuous safe duty while their probability of failure on demand (PFD) will be restored to its original value. With our facility, respective regulatory authorities in Nigeria are now aware and assured that HIPPS in use across the country can be kept healthy throughout their life cycle. This will protect workers, improve local capacity, as well as cost savings in millions of USD as process and pipeline equipment can now be designed in a lower pressure class.”

The testing event, attended by the NCDMB Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator Madam Bethar Alaribe, and Engineer Lawrence Osakwe, Engineering Division Manager, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, also had in attendance Engr Afolabi Awe – Principal PACO Engineer SPDC, Engr Mike Dawodu – Discipline Lead Mechanical Engineering, SPDC, and Engr Cassidy Yayock – Lead Instrument, Control & Automation – Dover Engineering Limited.