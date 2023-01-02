Joy Activated! Globacom Treats Customers to Lavish Rewards

It’s not hyperbolic to state that telecommunication in Africa flourishes in the enterprise and fibre optic fixtures of Globacom. Millions of Nigerians and Africans chattering on Glo ubiquitous network are, however, inadvertently reaping the benefits of the telecoms’ savviness, ingenuity, and tenacity exercised in the boardroom and trenches of endeavour to create connections and sacred bonds among millions of customers within and outside Africa, writes LANRE ALFRED

Globacom explodes the legend of the charitable business venture into a billion sculpted pieces. Each statuette projects its dazzling behemoth cum benevolent repute as Africa’s telecommunications powerhouse. The sprawling enterprise of billionaire magnate Dr. Michael Adenuga Jr, the Chairman Unlimited, asserts a commanding presence on the business terrain and it does this while grappling with the odds of commerce along with its gains.

Under the guidance and astute leadership of its billionaire founder and chairman, Adenuga, Globacom has blazed a trail through pronounced infrastructural difficulties and latent restraints.



Like a swift, proficient mother ship, the enterprise giant re-charts the blueprint of telecommunications in Nigeria by simply navigating the trade winds and riding the storms, something akin to blazing a trail and crafting a new business culture.

Globacom is a corporate giant whose commitment to business with a humane face makes its customers fall in love with its enterprise. Little wonder the company excites praise and rave reviews at home and abroad. There is no gainsaying Globacom has once again reasserted its knack for excellence and an empathetic business culture courtesy of its ‘Glo Festival of Joy promo.’



On November 1, 2022, the telecommunications and digital service provider at a press conference in Lagos, announced the commencement of its end of the year promo tagged Glo Festival of Joy. Through the promo, the telecoms powerhouse doled out 20 houses, 24 brand-new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines, and 1,000 rechargeable fans as rewards to its loyal customers.



To take part in the promotion, voice and data subscribers only had to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period) and be eligible to win the prizes on offer. The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning.

To win the grand prize of 20 units of three-bedroom houses, subscribers must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period.

“Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before-experienced promo,” said the telecom giant.



On Adenuga’s watch, Globacom clearly dictates the pace, spirit, and tenor of corporate telecoms. Through Globacom, Adenuga has created a universe of his own that transcends telecommunication. Where the industry restricts identity with outdated expressions of presentation, correctness, and exclusivity, the billionaire magnate has created a new language of compassion and efficiency, through visionary strategy and work ethic.

The Globacom enterprise is one that acts as an affirmation of how the billionaire magnate fully and confidently shows up in the world. It is Adenuga’s own inspiringly firm sense of identity that makes possible his enterprise’s uncompromising excellence: purposeful technology reimagined for a more inventive future.

It was Adenuga’s vision to translate the classic verve of an elegant tech into a national treasure and symbol that improves the life of the community it is intended to serve.



Thus, Nigeria will not forget how Globacom directly intercepted and neutered the insensitive venture of overpriced SIM cards imposed on the Nigerian citizenry by its major business rival, by launching the per-second billing; what was deemed impracticable suddenly became feasible and viable with far-reaching benefits for telecoms consumers in particular.

The company which celebrated 19 years of revolutionary impact in the telecommunication industry, in August, stated that “lucky subscribers who take part in our End of Year promo which will run from October 2022 to January 2023 will be eligible to win fantastic life-changing prizes.”

There were draws in Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos, and Warri.

How Telecoms Giant Shapes Life with TV Commercials

Globacom doesn’t just churn out television commercials to promote its brand and services. The telecoms giant produces inspiring and ingenious TV commercials that portray and project Nigerians and Africans in good light and spur them to achieve their dreams. This it has done again with four new commercials.

Like Mozart’s peerless genius in classical music, Globacom is a leader by streets in setting the pace in producing inspiring and ingenious commercials that have become the high watermark by which other telecom operators are rated. Over the years, Globacom has, indeed, perfected the art of projecting the image of Nigeria and Africa, stoking the patriotic fire in citizens and motivating its teeming youth to reach beyond the stratosphere.

Winners: It’s Been Much Like a Dream

Already, hundreds of winners have received their prizes across the country. From Lagos through Ibadan, Ijebu-Ode, Benin, Warri, and Port Harcourt to Abuja, Globacom subscribers, and loyal customers have continued to smile home with ‘Festival of Joy’ prizes.



A 19-year-old student of the Ekiti State University, Ibrahim Akindele, was the first to win the grand prize of a three-bedroom house in Ibadan, Oyo State. Akindele deemed his good fortune too fantastic to be true until he received the keys to the apartment from the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, on November 15.

It was only at that point that it dawned on the 200-level student of Science Laboratory Technology that he had become one of the youngest landlords in Nigeria – thanks to his loyalty to Glo.



Three days later, on November 18 to be precise, a Kuje-based automobile engineer, Adeosun Adedayo, became a proud owner of a brand-new car in the Festival of Joy promo. He and others, who emerged winners in the draw held a day earlier, were presented their prizes in a ceremony witnessed by officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the media. Adeosun promised to hand over the keys to the new car to his “faithful and committed wife” who had been going to work by public transport.



On November 21, the ancient city of Benin, Edo State hosted another set of winners of the promo. Enakpomu Harrison, a staff member of a real estate firm in Benin, who won a brand-new car, received the keys to the car, while other winners of power-generating sets, sewing machines, and rechargeable fans also received their prizes. Harrison said the car is “surely going to change my life.”



In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a mechanical engineer, Ola Owonifari Joseph, also won a house in the promo. The keys were presented to the 49-year-old Joseph by the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi O. Ibani, and Glo officials.



Joseph was just planning to start developing his plot of land with a view to becoming a landlord sometime in the future when Globacom brought the future to him. Days before he received the prize, he had sent money to an architect to help design a building plan. He may not be needing that for some time to come.

“I was just planning how to develop my land gradually, and lo and behold, Glo showed up and made me a house owner. This prize is for me and my family and we are moving in immediately,”he explained.



Joseph Olarinye, a pastor who was one of the winners in Abuja won a sewing machine and promised to give it to his daughter who learned tailoring. “We had been trusting God for a sewing machine. So, to us, this is truly a miracle,” he said.

Winning a sewing machine was equally a big deal for Elijah Ibagbeola, a travel consultant. He said his wife, a trained seamstress, would greatly appreciate the sewing machine as she had always desired to buy one.



In Lagos, Vivian Nkiruka Chukwumezie, won a brand-new car. She was among the scores of winners who received their prizes on November 29, 2022, at the Gloworld on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Chukwumezie described her win as a prophecy fulfilled recalling that her pastor had once told her something good and big was coming her way and had prayed for her.



On December 2, in Abuja, another winner of a three-bedroom house emerged in the person of Chukwu Reuben Okorie. The 48-year-old businessman from Abia State, in a fit of ecstasy, described Globacom as the ultimate dream-maker as he received the keys to his apartment.

He said, “Globacom is a network that fulfills dreams! Please wake me up from this dream. This is too good to be true. This is too much for me to contain. From one bedroom in the interior part of the city, Glo has made me a landlord of a whole three-bedroom apartment in the Federal Capital Territory. It is only possible with Glo.”



On December 6, the Festival of Joy train berthed in Warri, Delta State, where subscribers went home with various prizes. Anthony Ukpu, a 52-year-old Manager with a first-generation bank, won a brand-new car, which was presented to him by the Chairman of the Committee on Health, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye.



It was a dream come true for Ukpu, a native of Isoko South Local Government Area in Delta State, who had set his eyes on winning one of the two biggest prizes, the house or the brand new car.

“My target was either the house or the car,” he said, adding that he kept recharging with a minimum of N5,000 regularly. And his efforts clearly paid off as he is the owner of a brand-new car today.



Three days afterward, in Port Harcourt, on December 9, Globacom stunned 26-year-old Chimeka Woke, an Ikwerre, Rivers State-born lawyer, with the gift of a three-bedroom house. It sounded “too good to be true for someone staying in his father’s Boys Quarters to become an instant landlord, but Glo did it.”

Woke added that his win was timely as he was agonising over how to raise enough money to rent an apartment to shelter himself, his wife and 11-month-old infant.



For 38-year-old Lawal Olayinka Abiodun, who also won a three-bedroom house in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo, “the whole episode has been much like a dream.”

The supervisory staff of Pacific Coast Trading company could not hold back his joy at the presentation ceremony held on December 23.

“Is this how people become landlords? It is like a fairy tale encounter that one gets to read in books,” he stated. The expectant dad who wedded recently, in June, is the sixth house winner thus far in the promotion. Five other winners previously received keys to their apartments in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

Public Officers, Traditional Rulers Laud Globacom

Globacom has continued to attract praise for its customer reward initiatives across the various presentation venues. Speaking at the presentation of the three-bedroom house to Ola Owonifari Joseph in Port Harcourt, Hon. Ikuinyi Ibani noted that Globacom has brought joy and happiness to Nigerians through the Festival of Joy promo.



“Globacom is giving homes to the homeless and this is one of the best things you can do to help anyone in life…What Globacom has done today deserves commendation and it is worthy of emulation, especially by other telecom companies in Nigeria,” said Ibani.

The Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, special guest of honour at the presentation of the house to Chukwu Reuben Okorie in Abuja, equally commended Glo on the promo, saying, “Globacom has consistently shown concern for the plight of common Nigerians. We are proud of the company as well as its Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.”



Speaking at the presentation of the car to Anthony Ukpu in Warri, Hon. Augustine Uroye, Chairman, the House Committee on Health, Delta State House of Assembly, lauded Globacom for empowering Nigerians through its promo.



“What they promised is being presented to the people across the country, including in Warri here today. They have done well and I encourage Nigerians to keep recharging to be able to win more prizes, especially the houses and cars,” he stated.

The Oniru of Iru, Victoria Island, Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, commended Dr. Mike Adenuga and Globacom for the life-changing initiatives consistently offered to Glo subscribers. The ruler, who was at the Adeola Odeku Gloworld to present the key of a brand-new car to Vivian Nkiruka Chukwumezie, commended Dr. Adenuga for the several initiatives he has introduced and sustained in the telecoms space in Nigeria, adding that many people have over the years won been rewarded with big prizes by Globacom just for using the company’s services.



The Ahoada Local Government Chairman, Barrister Ben Eke, who presented the keys to the apartment to Chimeka Woke in Port Harcourt, said Globacom had established a reputation for giving back to society.

“For giving people an opportunity to own a house, I must congratulate you. I am going to be your ambassador in propagating your good works,”he declared.

First of Its kind

Never in the history of loyalty-reward promotions has any company in Nigeria offered so much to its customers. Indeed, Globacom has always blazed the trail in loyalty-reward schemes since it began operations in 2003.

In this regard, it has, over the years, launched a series of promos through which different types of empowerment prizes have been won by Nigerians across the country. From Glo Overload to Glo Allawee, Text4Millions, Made for Life, Recharge to Stardom, 180 cars in 180 days, Glo CAF Award promo, Recharge and Win Big popularly known as My Own Don Beta, Everyday Bonanza, and Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

The Festival of Joy promotion, therefore, reinforces Globacom’s commitment to the empowerment of its subscribers. The initiative, among other things, further highlights Globacom’s tradition of empowering subscribers and positively transforming their lives.