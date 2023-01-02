  • Monday, 2nd January, 2023

Egbe Tasks FG on Facilities in 2023

Sport | 30 mins ago

To avoid repeat of last year’s failures by Nigerian football in 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has tasked both the Federal Government and state governments to pay more attention to provision and maintenance of sports facilities.

Egbe said Nigeria have the potential of ruling the sporting world if the right facilities are put in place at home.

He stressed that given the kind of talents the country boosts of, no African country can compete with Nigeria if modern sporting facilities are provided for the country’s athletes.

Egbe while wishing the country well in 2023 noted that Morocco’s superb performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was a result of the kind of facilities they invested in.

“My appeal is that the federal and state governments should look into the area of facilities in 2023. We need to have more modern sporting facilities in the country.

“In football in particular, we need to have sustainable world-class pitches that are TV friendly for our league to grow.

“We need to train more grounds men that can properly maintain the pitches. My outfit, Monimichelle is ready to provide our expertise in this area,” Egbe pledged.

