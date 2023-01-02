Court Dismisses Kwara APC’s Suit to Disqualify Olododo as SDP Candidate for Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, at the weekend dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent the lawmaker representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Saka Cook Olododo, for seeking to contest in the forthcoming general election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Also joined in the suit are the SDP and the INEC.

It will be recalled that the APC had on July 7, 2022, filed a suit seeking the disqualification of the incumbent House of Representatives member of Ilorin East/South, Olododo, from seeking reelection in the SDP.

The APC had argued that the acceptance of the SDP and INEC to allow the lawmaker to seek reelection in the SDP was in violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, and/or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended).

Delivering his ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice I. M. Sanni, dismissed the suit for lack of evidence.

The Judge said the plaintiff (APC) failed to prove that the acceptance of the first defendant (Olododo) from the second defendant (SDP) by the third defendant (INEC) was in violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, and/or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Meanwhile, Olododo campaign council has described the ruling as a victory for democracy.

According to the statement issued by the campaign spokesperson, Ibrahim Sheriff, he said: “The APC in Kwara State is a sinking party that is not in tune with the reality of their own failure in 2023 but trying to thwart the will of the people through back-door.

“However, the judiciary has secured the people’s mandate by this judgement. Although we are confident the APC embarked on a futile journey from the outset, today’s victory is for the people and a reflection of what is to come in 2023, when the good people of Ilorin East/South federal constituency will reecho their resolve to sustain the quality representation Olododo has offered in the last three and half years of his sojourn at the green chamber.”

Olododo Campaign Council, therefore, enjoined the people of Ilorin East/South in particular and Kwara people in general to arm themselves with their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and vote all SDP candidates in 2023 for quality representation, inclusive governance and sustainable development.”