Akeredolu Frees Seven Inmates, Expresses Optimism of Greater Nigeria

Fidelis David in Akure

To mark the New Year celebration, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday pardoned seven inmates at the correctional centre serving various jail terms in the state.

Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said this was in accordance with the power conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He noted that his decision was in pursuant to the recommendation of the state Advisory Council on prerogative of mercy that the inmates have undergone reformation at the correctional centres, and they are of good conduct.

The governor also reduced the period of imprisonment of 11 inmates-seven of the inmates sentenced to death by hanging have their conviction reduced to life imprisonment while the years of imprisonment of the remaining four inmates were reduced.

Akeredolu also congratulated the people of the state for witnessing the year 2023, harping on the need to imbibe the spirit of gratitude to God Almighty.

According to him, “Despite the numerous challenges of the past year, the state has reasons to appreciate the abiding grace and mercy of God, which sustained it and the people therein.”

The governor called on the people to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country, especially as the 2023 general election draws

nearer.

Akeredolu, who expressed optimism that the country would emerge stronger and better from its challenges, urged compatriots to rededicate themselves to the unity and progress of the country.

He said: “2023 is a very crucial year, especially in the life of our country. We must be deliberate in making the right choices. Our collective targets must showcase our respect for our diverse interests. We must reflect on the yearnings of our people and protect the interests and sentiments that have kept us as one indivisible county.

“Let us embrace reason and truth. We must be unanimous in shunning cynicism and mistrust. Our chief objective must be competence in the choice of leadership. Our march towards prosperity and progress must be anchored on the path of confidence and trust. We must be united in our efforts to create a better country for all and sundry.

“Let’s promote capacity over religious affinity. We must not jettison track records and established reach over shallow hatred. We are too sophisticated to be pawns in the hands of tricky politicians who play religion as a brand of politics. We must be decisive without succumbing to the whims of speculations and rumors. Nigeria is blessed with enormous resources. Despite the challenges inherent in the previous years, our hope must be rekindled with renewed faith and confidence.”

he governor stressed that the resolve of his administration to always prioritise the good of the people is unwavering.

He added: “We shall continue to put workers’ welfare as top priority. Our administration will not depart from the path of prosperity and growth for the good of the people of the state. As the 2023 general election approach, let us make conscious effort to deepen our democratic gains by electing a competent candidate as the next president.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is capable of improving our democracy tremendously. He will provide opportunities to the great people of this country and make the country a shining beacon of hope and stability.”