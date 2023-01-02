Adeyemi Empowers 600 Constituents with Cars, Refrigerators, Motorcycles, Others

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi has once again empowered no fewer than 600 constituents from the Kogi West senatorial district with items worth millions of naira to uplift.

Among the items distributed were cars, refrigerators, tillers, motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, knapsack and water pumps for dry season farming.



He also gave out N10,000 to 40 people each from the seven local government areas in the zone.

Adeyemi, speaking at the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries at his Iyara country home, in Ijumu Local Government of Kogi State on Sunday, said the gesture was a way of appreciating his constituents for finding him worthy to represent them for the third term in the Senate.

The senator had so far empowered over 8,000 constituents to make them self-reliant.



“As you are aware in my manifesto, I pledged to focus on the priority areas of agriculture, education, women and youth’s empowerment, health, and human capital development as parts of my commitment to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of my constituency,” he stated.



The senator pointed out that he would continue to deliver his campaign promises and urged his constituents to vote en masse for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February presidential election.

The Chairman of Okun Traditional Council and the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, commended Adeyemi for touching the lives of people across the board.



The ruler noted that “any elected official that performs, we’ll continue to pray for him and whoever does the opposite, we’ll not curse him, but we would not pray for him.”



The Olujumu of Ijumu, Oba Williams Ayeni, described the lawmaker as an uncommon senator, commending him for bringing succour to the people during this period of economic crunch through various projects and empowerment items.

He added, “Senator Smart Adeyemi has always been an outspoken leader who always fights against injustice, he is a progressive and fearless politician who touches the lives of his constituents, that’s why I always give him my support 100 per cent.”

In 2021, Adeyemi distributed cars, motorcycles, grinding machines, and refrigerators. He also instituted bursary awards for over 350 students of tertiary institutions.