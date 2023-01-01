￼We Must Do Everything to Create, Sustain Employment, Obasanjo Tells Nigerians

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said that Nigerians should do everything possible to tackle the problem of lack of jobs for the teeming populace, particularly the youths.



The former president spoke in Abeokuta at the inauguration of a water supply scheme deal between the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and Conference Hotel, owned by a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

Obasanjo said water and electricity supplies are two major challenges confronting investors in Nigeria, particularly, the hospitality industry in which he and Daniel were involved.



He said the two organisations, OOPL and Conference Hotel, had earlier struck a deal on power supply through Solar Power facilities at the OOPL.

Obasanjo said the 1.2 million litre-water plant in the OOPL can supply the Conference Hotel, adding that it is already supplying the OPIC Estate, Laderin owned by the Ogun State Government.



Obasanjo said the decision to partner with Daniel’s company was to ensure that more employment is provided by both companies.

The former president said he was forced to resort to solar power and create a dam within the complex of the OOPL to provide clean water to the facilities and extend it to others.



Speaking with journalists after the inauguration of the project, Daniel said what Obasanjo had done showed the depth of his heart.

He said with the deal, one of the major challenges confronting his hotel had been solved.

The former governor said Nigeria can solve the twin problems of power and water supply by embarking on modular projects.

He said: “What China did was build modular plants instead of struggling to build plants. We can do the same thing here in Nigeria. What Baba had done is an example of what we need.

“We are lucky; God has given us what we need for this. Look at Abeokuta for example, Ogun River is there. We can build mini dams to supply some communities. What we have here at OOPL, is supplying OPIC Estate Laderin and also supplying the Conference Hotel. We should embrace things like this not only in the water supply but also in other areas.”