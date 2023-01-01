Oyo Police and Unnamed Killers of US-based Hotelier

Notes for File

The Oyo State Police Command recently introduced a curious dimension to the parade of suspected criminals when it paraded three suspects accused of killing of a United States-based hotelier, Gbenga Owolabi, and a final-year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Rachael Opadele, without naming the suspects or disclosing their states of origin.

Before the Oyo State police indulged in this strange act, the police’s tradition had always been to disclose the names and states of origin of the paraded criminals and in some cases have them interviewed by journalists.

But in what many described as an attempt to politicise insecurity and hide the ethnic group of the suspects, the Oyo State Police Command paraded the three suspects without disclosing their names.

Observers of the new development alleged that the police deliberately concealed the names of the suspects so that the public would not identify their ethnic origin.

Many believe that the suspects are from a privileged part of the country that is largely responsible for the insecurity across several states in the country.

“The police are afraid to name the suspects so that their powerful kinsmen heading the security agencies will not feel embarrassed. They are playing politics with insecurity. They know the people causing insecurity but they are afraid of being accused of profiling a tribe. How can the police parade suspects before journalists without disclosing their names?” a resident of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, queried.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, who paraded them at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, said the suspects also included killers of a police inspector and kidnappers of a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said nemesis caught up with the suspected killers of the late hotelier while trying to collect a ransom of N10.7million from the family of another victim, Waheed Hammed.