Group Urges increased Support for Women in Agro-businesses

Stakeholders at a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, Healthy Living and Women Empowerment Initiative (HELWEI) have called for increased support for women in agro-businesses. 

This was the focus of the symposium with the theme, ‘Women and Society’ which was held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Community Agriculture Department, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Ola Olajumoke reiterated the role of women in different spheres of life including food security where they contribute 43 percent of the labour force.

The director was represented by Isekhure Adedoyin.  

The Executive Director of HELWEI, Ebere Okey-Onyema, emphasised that women play vital roles in the economic and social sector of the economy.

She called for enhanced support for women in the Agro-value chain. Participants analysed the various challenges such as land, credit and cultural stereotypes.

HELWEI is implementing the project in collaboration with Women’s Right and Health Project WRAHP) with support from ACTIONAID Nigeria and funding from Global Affairs Canada under the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nig. (WVL) Project.

Participants were drawn from Alimosho local government environs, farmers cooperatives such as Ogbonga Cooperatives, LASCOTA were excited and called for defined strategies to help women, including women with disabilities.

Mavis Isokpehi, one of the panelists, shared peculiar challenges mothers with special needs encounter.  Temitope Batura also expressed her experiences as a person with disability, saying that their clusters need support as they function in the agro-chain. 

 Agric Officer, Igando/Ikotun LCDA, Kayode Salako, expressed satisfaction that the event provided an “opportunity to learn about food security and what is needed to sustain food security.” Flourish Uduak and Sikiru- Ashade  Adetutu, participants from Egbe/Idimu, said it was a good platform to network and gain new knowledge on food processing.

It was also pointed out by Ogbonga Ajao that there must be  improved engagement of  youths in agriculture. They must be integrated and monitored to ensure effective delivery on projects in food security.

Food security, which is the physical, social and economic access to nutritious food at all times, will invariably contribute to the reduction of restlessness and crimes in the nation. Empowering women in the area of food security would be contributing to addressing SDGs of Zero Hunger and  No Poverty by 2030.

