Chukwueze Scores First La Liga Season Goal Last Day

Samuel Chukwueze scored his first La liga goal this season for Villarreal to win 2-1 at home against Valencia to end 2022 in style.

Chukwueze drew Villarreal level on 45 minutes after the visitors had taken the lead.

It was his first La Liga goal for this season after 14 appearances.

Villarreal are now seventh on the La Liga table with 24 points from 15 matches.

Elsewhere in the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona were held to a draw by local rivals Espanyol in a chaotic New Year’s Eve derby at the Nou Camp.

Marcos Alonso gave Barca the lead after seven minutes, however they were pegged back by a Joselu penalty.

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba received a second yellow card in the final minutes, while Vinicius Souza was also dismissed for the visitors.

The referee also sent off Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera, although that was overturned by VAR.

Despite failing to win, Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Friday.

Yesterday, Alonso nodded home from close range following a flick by defensive partner Andreas Christensen, but Barcelona missed several chances to extend their advantage.

They were made to pay with 17 minutes remaining when Alonso clipped Joselu in the penalty area, with the ex-Stoke and Newcastle striker picking himself up to slot the spot-kick down the middle.