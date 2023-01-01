  • Sunday, 1st January, 2023

Buhari Gives 314.1 Metric Tonnes of Grains to Vulnerable Persons in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia 

President Muhammadu Buhari has given 314.1 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable persons living in Nasarawa State to cushion the hardship being experienced by them.

Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Mr. Zachary Allumaga, disclosed this yesterday at a news conference in Lafia.

Allumaga explained that the 314.1 metric tonnes of grains given to the vulnerable persons in the state could be translated into 6,282 bags made up of 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, 100 metric tonnes of sorghum and 62.5 metric tonnes of millet.

He said: “In the magnanimity of the President, he made available to the state, like he did to other states too, grains to be distributed to vulnerable persons in the society.

“He gave Nasarawa State 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, translated to mean 3,032 bags. He also gave 100 metric tonnes of sorghum, translated to be 2,000 bags.

“He as well gave 62.5 metric tonnes of millet, translated to be 1,250 bags for distribution to the vulnerable people in the society,” NASEMA’s executive secretary said.

Allumaga then thanked President Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule for their support and passion for the vulnerable persons in the society.

He, thus, concluded by urging elective and political appointees in the state to make themselves available when the distribution of the items would be delivered in their various Local Government Areas as directed by the President.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.