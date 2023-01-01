ARISE TV, Five Others to Air Documentary on Buhari’s Life, Philosophy

The ARISE NEWS Channel has been listed among the six television stations and YouTube channels to air a documentary titled, “Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” a one-hour documentary about Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, his mind, life and philosophy, from Sunday, January 1, 2023.



According to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, the documentary was a filmic portrait of the President told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.



The statement added that the documentary will be aired for two days on six local television stations.

“It will be showing on the following TV networks at these times: Channels TV 6-7:00 pm, Sunday, January 1, 2023; Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8-9:00 pm, Sunday, January 1; TVC 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday, January 1; ARISE NEWS Channel 5-6 pm, Monday, January 2; Trust TV 6-7 pm, January 2, and African International Television (AIT) 8-9:00pm, Sunday, January 1 and 8-9:00 pm January 2.”