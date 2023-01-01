2023: Nigeria’s Glorious Dawn Beckons with Tinubu Presidency, Says Mutiu Are





The South-west Director, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alhaji Mutiu Are, has assured Nigerians of a greater Nigeria in 2023 under Bola Tinubu’s Presidency.

Are gave the assurance in his New Year message signed by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, the council’s Media and Publicity Director in the South-West, on Saturday in Ibadan.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is the APC Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Are urged Nigerians not to be downhearted over the current state of things in the country, assuring them of a greater Nigeria when Tinubu assumes the mantle of the nation’s leadership in May 2023.

He said that the council was aware of the current conditions, which Nigerians were going through, attributing it to the consequences of 16 years misrule from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.

Are assured Nigerians that all would change for the better under Tinubu, promising them a Nigeria of their dreams with bolstered security system, enhanced peace, unity and prosperity for all.

The APC chieftain, also appealed to Nigerians to exercise little patience and use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on Feb. 25 to vote for competence, capacity, experience and proven performance.

He said that all the qualities were represented in the candidacy of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, who according to him, will clear all the residues permanently as well as speedily move the country forward in all aspects.

“My good people of the South-West, welcome to 2023 the year of Renewed Hope. Thank God we pulled through 2022 in spite of several challenges.

“After climbing the mountain with stress, fatigue and tears, the natural consequence is to walk the gentle slope comfortably with joy and happiness. 2023 is a new day for Nigeria, our glorious dawn is here.

“Nigeria has been going through difficult re-engineering, this is the time to get it right, as we vote on Feb. 25. Let us vote for competence, experience, proven performance and integrity,” he said.

Are further urged them to vote for bolstered security, improved economy, mass employment and prosperity for all.

“Let us all support and vote for Tinubu, clearly, the best candidate in the presidential race. South-West is the frontrunner in visionary leadership, development and progress.

“This is our time to lead Nigeria to better and greater day with Hope Renewed, guaranteeing the greatest benefits to all the parts of the country,” Are said.

He, also urged them to always remember that Rome was not built in a day, it had leaders and leaders until it got to its present position of apogee.

The PCC chief assured all that Tinubu would turn Nigeria around to be an economy of positive reckoning in the world.

like he did in Lagos State.