  • Saturday, 31st December, 2022

PDP Guber Candidate Returns After Medical Trip Abroad

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Titus Uba, has returned to Abuja from Frankfurt, Germany, where he went on medical vacation.

The PDP guber candidate in company of his wife, Mrs. Paulina Uba arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport yesterday evening and was received by his deputy, Sir John Ngbede, his Campaign Director-General, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, some members of the National Assembly from Benue, members of the 9th Benue Assembly, former PDP governorship aspirants, local government chairmen, political associates, official aides and many others.

According to his media aide, Wuese Orshi, the Speaker had been away on medical vacation to Germany for a couple of weeks during which time, his deputy, Hon. Chris Adaji held sway in his stead.

He said Benue Assembly speaker appreciated the Governor  Samuel Ortom, the state leadership of  the Peoples Democratic Party, his teeming supporters and indeed, the generality of Benue people for their unprecedented show of love, moral and spiritual support as well as their unflinching faith in his candidacy and their resolve to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He called on Benue people to remain resolute and continue to mobilise support for him and other PDP candidates to record resounding victory in next year’s general elections.

It would be recalled that there were speculations that the speaker had suffered a stroke and was under intensive treatment abroad.

