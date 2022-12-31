Ola Aina: Solution to Hammers’ Defensive Puzzle?

After failing in their attempt to sign Ola Aina in the Summer, and with West Ham needing to address their defensive problem that has shipped in 20 goals so far this season, David Moyes may be turning in the direction of the Super Eagles defender for solution

Premier League campaigners West Ham have been tipped to make another attempt to sign Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina from Torino during the January transfer window with the Hammers having issues with their defence and will need reinforcement ahead of the crucial second half of the season.

The Hammers made a late move for Aina in the summer but they ultimately failed in that effort as Torino refused to part with the Nigerian defender.

But West Ham continues to have defensive problems at fullback with Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, and Ben Johnson either struggling with form, consistency, or injuries.

With two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments under his belt and 93 Serie A caps, Aina guarantees quality and versatility, being able to function effectively at right-back and left-back.

And according to a report from the Evening Standard, the 26-year-old is one of the options West Ham could try to sign in the winter.

West Ham, though, are not expected to make any significant purchases in January following their huge outlay on new signings in the summer.

The Hammers boss told TalkSport that the club will not be active in the transfer market.

Asked if West Ham will strengthen when the transfer window reopens in the new year, Moyes said: “Nah, I don’t think we will.

“Because I have to say the board did really well by us and spent a good amount of money in the summer, we brought in nine new players, which is more than anybody would want to do, really.

“But we needed it because we’ve got a European campaign again and because of the amount of games we played in the year before. Even this season, I think we’ve played more games than any other Premier League team at this stage of the season, so we needed to add those players.

“But January will probably be a no, unless we need something through injury or someone comes available. But, in truth, I don’t see us doing much business, no.”

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also said to be keen to sign the Nigerian international who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea.

The reliable Hammers source shared that the defender is very keen on moving to the London Stadium.

Considering the fact that he is coming towards the end of his contract, the Hammers do have a chance to sign him on the cheap.

The Hammers probably won’t need him in central defence but he can fit in at right and left back.

Vladimir Coufal is facing an uncertain future at the club, and Aina could be a potential replacement for him.

The Nigeria international’s current contract at the Stadio Olimpico is set to expire at the end of the season, with technical director Davide Vagnati eager to receive some sort of fee for a player he valued at £8.7m in the summer transfer window.

Aina has had a decent season at Torino, featuring in 10 of their games and scoring once. Nonetheless, his future still hangs in the balance, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Torinogranata, the club has not entered serious talks with Aina concerning a new contract. As such, the Nigerian defender is free to leave when his contract expires in June.

Aina has failed to make an appearance for Torino since copping an injury in the club’s 2-1 win against Udinese on October 23.

The 26-year-old has missed Ivan Juric side’s last four league games as a result of the setback.

West Ham spent heavily in the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Moyes will at all look to add depth to his squad in January.

