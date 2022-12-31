NNPC/FIRST E&P Takes Medical Outreach to Bayelsa Community

Omolabake Fasogbon

The OML 83 and 85 NNPC/FIRST E&P Jjoint Venture (‘the JV’) has reached out to over 2,200 persons in Bayelsa community at a medical outreach it organised recently.

The outreach held in eight communities of Bayelsa namely: Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana.

The JV explained that the move was part of its corporate social responsibility programmes, aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of people within its host communities.

The outreach was carried by 62 medical doctors and other healthcare professionals. Beneficiaries were provided with free preventive, referral and curative medical services.

The outreach also saw no fewer than 692 pairs of prescription eyeglasses, 1200 mosquito nets and deworming medication, amongst others being distributed to beneficiaries across communities in the state.

Group General Manager of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NIUMS), Bala Wunti stated that the organisation was driven by partnerships to improve life of Nigerians.

He said, “For social interventions, our vision is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner, whilst dealing with any environment and social impacts occasioned by our activities. We believe that this outreach programme will go a long way in addressing health challenges in the community. We would like to extend our appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government, and our partner FIRST E&P for driving this programme.”

On his part, General Manager, Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi said, “we believe that understanding and addressing the needs of communities where we operate is an important part of maintaining a successful and sustainable business. Across Africa, health improvement continues to be a major pillar for driving socio-economic growth.

“We conducted this programme in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, and with this intervention, we seek to ensure that our stakeholder communities’ benefit from our presence in a meaningful way”.

The Chairman Council of Chiefs, Koluama II, and one of the beneficiaries, Chief Godfrey Goli lauded the programme, which he said has touched many lives.