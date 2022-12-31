Lush Hair Fulfils Promise to Grand Prize Winner in Promo

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous hair attachment brand, Lush Hair has delivered a brand-new car to the grand prize winner of its ‘Braid to Millions’ Promo.

20-year-old Angel Offornedu, a native of Anambra State emerged the grand prize winner from a pool over 500,000 customers who participated in the promo nationwide.

The grand prize was delivered to Offornedu at the Palms mall, Lekki Lagos in the presence of some entertainment celebrities and key officials of Lush hair.

The promo kicked off on November 1st 2022, with mouth -watery offerings which included N1million to 10 lucky customers, deep freezer, generator set, smart phones, food stuff and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The promo is also designed such that anyone who made a purchase of any Lush Hair braiding extensions during the period get a gift of 100MB.

According to the organisation, the ‘Braid to Millions’ promo was inspired by a need to reward and appreciate customers for their loyalty during the festive season.

Speaking, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar stressed that the promo aimed to reward loyal customers, while ensuring that they enjoy a memorable holiday.

She said, “Here is a big congratulations to Angel Offornedu, our grand prize winner and the numerous winners of other prizes who already have redeemed their gifts across the country, we hope this promo has left behind the most anticipated impact in the hearts of our customers as the holidays roll in.”

Responding, Offornedu said, “Indeed, this is the most unexpected, and life changing event of my life and I am deeply grateful to the company for providing this opportunity of a lifetime. I still cannot believe that my status has been elevated to being a car owner.”