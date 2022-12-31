Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike Appoints Stephanie Oarhe Family Counsellor

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Dr Stephanie Oarhe has been appointed into the Rivers State Family Court as a family counsellor by Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Wike.

Her appointment to the Rivers State Family Court as a family counsellor was announced by the governor’s wife who is also the presiding judge of the family court, Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike during the four day family court lecture that preceded the official inauguration of the Rivers State Family Court which took place on December 19th, 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to a statement by her publicist, Henshaw Jacobson.

The four day inaugural lecture was rounded off with Her Excellency Hon Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike hosting the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen with the Honorable Commissioner of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation in Rivers State, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, the Commissioner for women affairs in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Social Justice, judges, magistrates, social workers, family counsellors and representatives from schools in Rivers State and other organisations and stakeholder present to welcome the Minister for Women Affairs.

This appointment comes at a time that Dr Stephanie and her Heart2Heart team are preparing for the 2023 edition of True Love Relationship Conference, a relationship conference scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt on February 14, 2023.

Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is a relationship management expert, a renowned counsellor, and a mentor.

She is a presidential member of the American Association of Christian Counsellors. Dr Stephanie is also the convener of “True Love Relationship Conference.

Through her counseling, many marriages have been saved and her foundation, Heart2Heart Foundation, has helped to reduce the rate of divorce and dysfunctional families in Nigeria and many nations of the world through different family and relationship programmes.

Reacting to her appointment into the Rivers State Family Court, Dr. Stephanie expressed gratitude to God and thanked the governor’s wife for choosing her to be one of the family counsellors at the Rivers State Family Court.

In her words: I’m very excited, I’m happy and so grateful. And I thank the Lord for such an honour. For over two decades, I have been counseling couples on relationships and family, now , I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to do it on another level. I’m grateful to her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike. To God be all the glory.”

Speaking on the importance of the family court and what she is bringing into the ministry to make the institution and by extension our society better, Dr. Stephanie said, Family Courts are important because of the importance of family in raising a child – a dysfunctional family will result in a dysfunctional society, and the family court is designed to bring forth a holistic family for a better society.

“Family Courts are courts established to hear cases related to family and domestic relationships. They also address child custody cases and divorce.

They make decisions and give orders in court concerning conflicts related to marriage or divorce and child custody,” she said.

The three main important duties of the family court according to Dr Stephanie Oarhe when it comes to children are to rehabilitate, Reinform and reintegrate the children.

As a counselor in the Rivers State Family Court, Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is bringing her over 20 years of experience in relationship and family counseling.

And also, being a presidential member of the American Association of Christian Counsellors, Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is well-equipped and positioned for the task and we are looking forward to the amazing transformational stories from the Rivers State Family Court as a result of her counseling.