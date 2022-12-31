Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello Fetes Journalists

Recently, the Lagos State University management led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello rolled out the drums to celebrate the members of the media. The 5th media parley and awards ceremony was organised by the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), LASU. Funke Olaode reports

It was a colourful ceremony that drew the who’s who in media profession into the expansive hall of Lagos State University (LASU) main campus Ojoo on that Thursday morning of December 1st, 2022. The day was set aside to celebrate and reward journalists who had distinguished themselves and had been loyal to the institution. Organised by the university’s Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations to primarily thank media partners and express a desire to continue to forge a healthy partnership.

According to the organisers, the fifth Media Parley was organised to celebrate ‘the competent professionalism that has been more than helpful to the school’s business and work as it has given it visibility in the eyes of the publics and etched us in their mental space as it prepares to becoming the best in West Africa.”

As such, riding on the back of the success for year 2022 and the collaborative efforts of the media in ensuring a constant and balanced reportage of the university, the Centre, at the instance of the Vice Chancellor, has set aside December 1st to appreciate the invaluable contributions of its media friends as their strategic growth partners.

Looking graceful and peaceful in her long floral gown, the brilliant Vice-Chancellor accompanied by the institution’s registrar and bursar walked into the venue with a loud ovation.

Without doubt, Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s Midas touch since the leadership mantle fell on her, has put the foremost institution on the global map in terms of academic excellence. In less than 15 months in the saddle, the citadel of learning in the heart of Center of Excellence has begun to count its blessings. Thanks to Prof. Olatunji-Bello whose administrative skills have helped the image of the institution.

In a short clip shown to the media and invited guests, the new Vice-Chancellor’s achievements were reeled out to the admiration of all. As it is a known fact that leadership effectiveness shapes any institution, Prof. Olatunji-Bello over the last 15 months continued to challenge the status quo by putting the university on the pedestal of irreversible growth. Established in 1983, LASU under leadership of newly appointed VC recorded the highest first-class students.

The achievements are improvement in infrastructural development, construction of lecture hall (sponsored by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila), renovation of offices of staff and non-staff members and renovation of its Epe Campus. To expand the faculties, LASU has secured approval for the establishment of three more faculties. To ensure security of lives and property, new security outfits have been put in place.

In terms of foreign collaboration, LASU under the energetic and super focused Vice-Chancellor has secured affiliation with foreign universities such as Cornel Universities, United States amongst others while it has continued to provide enabling environment for all and sundry to win grants.

Health is wealth and under the watch of Prof. Olatunji-Bello, she has ensured that her staff continue to live a robust healthy life. There is a free medical check-up for top staff members on their birthday. All these outstanding achievements have earned her many awards including ‘A Resourceful Woman of the Year.”

In her speech, Prof. Olatunji-Bello commended her staff for their support and for “making the job easy.” She also used the opportunity to recognise her world class students.

Reiterating her promise to make the institution one of the best in the world, she said. “My vision is to deploy all the resources at my disposal to make LASU the best in Africa.”

Thanking the media for their support she said, “I am indebted to our media partner for their professionalism in positive reportage of LASU. You are critical stakeholders by making LASU a preferred university over the last one year. I can attest to this through thousands of applicants. LASU’s relationship with the media has been enduring. The media has contributed significantly to the growth of this citadel of learning through balanced reportage of our activities. You have supported in amplifying the success story of LASU as a great citadel of learning.”

She concluded by imploring the member of pen profession to put professionalism first by being objective as ‘their work will always speak for them.”

The high point of the occasion was presentation of awards to outstanding journalists in radio/TV, newspaper and online. The criteria was based on reportage, frequent mentioning and positive attention desired to achieve the best in Africa. Best reporter in television category went to Samuel Dada of Lagos TV while Tayo Olorunyomi of Eko FM won the Radio category. Victor Taiwo of Campus online and Adonai Toluwalafe of AF24 News.Com both won the best reporter online. For the print, Oyeniran Apata of Daily Independent Newspaper won the best reporter.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Victor Taiwo thanked LASU management. “It is a privileged to receive this unexpected award from LASU. I was surprised when I got a call that I had been nominated. LASU leadership has improved greatly as you can get your certificate within a twinkle of an eye. Indeed, LASU is the best.”

In his closing remarks, coordinator of the event, Mr. Aderemi Fashola thanked the media for their vehement and unwavering support for the university in the outgoing year as in the past years too.

Fashola said: “Need I emphasize that the relationship between LASU and the media can, at its most serious, be likened to the interdependence of the mother and a baby in the womb bound by the umbilical cord for a fruitful end to produce life and at its most hilarious context, “the Tom and Jerry” act which exemplifies the ultimate revelation of an inseparable affinity and survivalist need for each other. Thank you for your continued support.”

What is next? Fashola asked. “It is subtly to remind us all that the Lagos State University has been able to record some enviable milestones in recent years with your support inclusive, but I must confess that our thirst for more success has not been slaked. The university under the leadership of our amiable Vice Chancellor has set a new tall but yet achievable order of becoming the best in West Africa. We are not disembarking from this ambition anytime soon until it becomes a reality. We, therefore, as an Institution solicit for more of your support and mileage in your reportage of the Lagos State University as a part of the building block piece to achieving our goals.”