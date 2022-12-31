Daystar Spreads Love at Christmas, Prepares for New Year’s Crossover

As part of its annual activities for the year, Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, held its ‘Love at Christmas’, an event where several indigent persons and communities in Lagos as well as its environs have benefited from the church’s food bank.

According to the church’s Senior Pastors, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, the annual event is part of the purposeful mandate of the church to ensure that no member goes to bed hungry.

“Our core hallmark is love, and we go all out to express it, in season and out of season. Jesus Christ modeled true love for us by giving Himself, and we also love others by giving at all times,” Pastor Nike Adeyemi said.

Every month, the benevolence unit of the Daystar Christian Centre coordinates the distribution of food items and medical support to indigent persons in the church and different communities. The Love-at-Christmas caps the church’s love outreach for the year, to ensure that no member of the church community goes hungry during the yuletide season.

The Christmas outreach took place across all the worship centres of the church at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and Badagry. The youth arm of the church, the Starhub, also had its version of the outreach. Together, all these reached hundreds of people across Lagos and its environs.

According to Mr. Biodun Jagun, the Head, Benevolence Unit of Daystar Christian Centre, “Sequel to COVID-19, we have to comply with the crowd control rules of the Lagos State Government and do the food items distributions to specific beneficiaries through the districts, zones, and units of our church. In each gift pack, we have various food items that will ensure that all less-privileged members have sufficient food to eat this season.”

In the same vein, the Theatre/Film Unit of Daystar Christian Centre known as the Reflexions had the annual spectacular Christmas outreach tagged ‘Breakfast

With Bros J’. The unit members came together to reach out and celebrate Christmas with the needy across all races, ethnic backgrounds, and religions.

This year, the unit reached out to about 3,500 persons with gift items such as clothes, shoes, raw foodstuff, cooked food, toys, school bags, and educational

materials for kids.

As the year winds down, the church is set to crossover into the New Year with remarkable praise and prophetic worship service. In a special invitation

message, one of the associate Pastors, Boye Oloyede, noted that this year’s crossover service of the church will hold 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31,

2022.