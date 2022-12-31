Adéola Unveils ‘Afrocology’

Tosin Clegg

Artiste, Adeola is out with a debut album titled “Afrocology.” This project is already getting praises amongst industry gatekeepers and sonic heads.

Born Adeola Adekunle St. Matthew-Daniel in Lagos, Adeola who went by the monicker ‘S Dee’ before rebranding, had released “Lose Your Love,” “Life (Turn by Turn),” and “Thankful” as singles which built massive momentum for the release of “Afrocology” – a full-course meal with a flavour of RnB, Pop and Dancehall focused on uplifting motivation from life experiences.

Not having a traditional formula, and instead being dynamic, it turned out, is a winning tack for Afrobeats, reflecting both its continued relevance and fans’ salivatory desperation for more servings.

Listening to the 9-track album, the apt description of it would be simply “The Science of Afrobeats.”

Afrocology radiates across love stories to real-life struggles we face in the world garnished with a spice of hope and gratitude.

“Love Is The Language” is the central theme of this album. From the very first song adroitly titled “Time” to “Amazing” which closes the amazing body of work, Afrocology is worth the replay value it’s touted to carry.

Adeola is set to follow up his work on Afrocology with visuals in the coming weeks, media tours and show performances sandwiched in between what is looking like a jampacked year end and New Year for him.