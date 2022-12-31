Access Bank, Hacey Health Collaborate to End Female Genital Mutilation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the world commemorates the Human Rights Day, Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with Access Bank organised a one-day capacity building for adolescent school girls in Osun State to sensitise them about female genital mutilation which is a violation of a girl-child rights.

The representative of Hacey in the state, Mr. Ayobami Alabi, said there must be a frantic effort for individuals to report any such practice to the nearest police station, Amotekun and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

Also, Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with United Nations Trust Fund and Spotlight Initiative embarked on stop cut project on female genital mutilation with engagements of 200 women in Osun State.

At the event, Alabi hinted that the projected hosted more than 50 adolescent girls who were taught on the dangers of female genital mutilation and the law that criminalised the act in the society.

The climax of the event was when the girls went to the community for a door-to-door outreach/sensitization to enlighten those in the community on the danger of female genital mutilation.

The community engagement was organised for survivors of female genital mutilation in Osun State.

According to Alabi, over 200 women were reached in Iwo and Orolu local government areas of the state.

One of the facilitators, Mr. Adebisi Ademola, explained how traumatised some survivors were as a result of mutilation.

He advised all the women to ensure that they report the perpetrators to the nearest police station or NSCDC as that is the only way to end the deadly practice in the society.