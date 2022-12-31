  • Monday, 2nd January, 2023

Access Bank, Hacey Health Collaborate to End Female Genital Mutilation

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the world commemorates the Human Rights Day, Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with Access Bank organised a one-day capacity building for adolescent school girls in Osun State to sensitise them about female genital mutilation which is a violation of a girl-child rights.

The representative of Hacey in the state, Mr. Ayobami Alabi, said there must be a frantic effort for individuals to report any such practice to the nearest police station, Amotekun and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution. 

Also, Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with United Nations Trust Fund and Spotlight Initiative embarked on stop cut project on female genital mutilation with engagements of 200 women in Osun  State.

At the event, Alabi hinted that the projected hosted more than 50 adolescent girls who were taught on the dangers of female genital mutilation and the law that criminalised the act in the society. 

The climax of the event was when the girls went to the community for a door-to-door outreach/sensitization to enlighten those in the community on the danger of female genital mutilation.

The community engagement was organised for survivors of female genital mutilation in Osun State. 

According to Alabi, over 200 women were reached in Iwo and Orolu local government areas of the state.

One of the facilitators, Mr. Adebisi Ademola, explained how traumatised some survivors were as a result of mutilation.

He advised all the women to ensure that they report the perpetrators to the nearest police station or NSCDC as that is the only way to end the deadly practice in the society. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.