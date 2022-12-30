Top 5 TV Shows of 2022

Vanessa Obioha

Irrespective of the medium you watched your favourite TV shows, television this year had some memorable moments. From Big Brother Naija to the World Cup, we look at some of the unforgettable TV shows that made 2022 colourful.

Big Brother Naija:

The seventh season of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija came with twists and surprises. First, the housemates were put in two levels which were later merged. It recorded the earliest disqualification in the competition for Beauty who left in the second week. But the greatest moment of all was the crowning of Phyna as the winner of the season. She became the second female to win the reality TV show after Mercy Eke won in 2019.

2022 FIFA World Cup:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will remain indelible in the minds of many for its jaw-dropping moments. From Morocco defying all odds to become the first African country to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament by kicking out Spain and Portugal from the competition, the inability of the host country to win a match, the surprising defeat of Brazil by Cameroon to the crowning victory of Argentina as the 2022 World Cup winner despite losing their first match to Saudi Arabia. Indeed, Qatar will be a land of dreams for Argentina’s star Lionel Messi who added a World Cup win to his glowing football portfolio.

The Real Housewives of Lagos: The video-on-demand platform Showmax gave viewers a good dose of drama with ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’. It is the first time the global franchise is settling on Nigerian soil and the celebrities gave us all the gossip and scandals that made TV irresistible. Featuring a diverse cast, viewers feasted on the controversial Laura Ikeji and her squabbles with actress and politician Carolyna Hutchings. Then there were the fashionistas Chioma Ikokwu and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo. Of course, Mariam Timmer and Iyabo Ojo also brought their spice. Through their drama, viewers learnt about their personal dealings, who slept with who, who pretends, and who does not. Indeed, the show was a good drama.

Covenant: Prolific filmmaker Femi Odugbemi returned to the screen with another captivating political drama with complicated entanglements. The Africa Magic TV series tells the tale of the Ijjmakindes and their thirst for political control. It stars Antar Laniyan, Funso Adeolu, Clarion Chukwura, Preach Bassey, David Eyi, Toyin Oshinaike and Bimbo Oloyede among others.

Blood Sisters: The EbonyLife Studios production for Netflix was one of the most talked about TV series of the year. It received mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some praised the series storyline, others criticised its characters and complicated plot. It tells the story of two friends whose lives became more intertwined after a murder. It stars In Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Ramsey Nouah among others.