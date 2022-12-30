  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

Slain Lawyer: Court Remands Suspected Killer Cop in Ikoyi Prison 

Wale Igbintade

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos has remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on December 25, 2022. 

Vandi was remanded till January 30, 2023 pending advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun remanded Vandi following an application filed and argued by the Lagos State Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN.

The AG’s office had filed a one count charge dated December 30, 2022 against the defendant, ASP Drambi Vandi.

A copy of the charge  reads, “that you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

With the charge, the Attorney General applied for the remand of the defendant pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Attorney General told the court that the basis for the remand is to allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.

The magistrate granted the request for remand and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.

She then adjourned to Jan. 30th, 2023 to await the legal advice.

