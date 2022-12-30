Road Accident Claims Seven  in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Seven People, including three Inspectors of Police had died in a road accident which occurred on Minna- Gwada road in Niger State last Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the vehicles in which they were traveling were involved in a head-on collision.

The three policemen were traveling in a car with registration number: ME 117 AAA said to be driven by Inspector Ezekiel Thomas while the other vehicle, an unregistered Sharon space wagon, had Awaisu Sulaiman behind the wheels.

The Sharon wagon was reported to be heading to Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area.

It was gathered that at Gidan Yau, a few Kilometres to Minna, the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision resulting in the death of seven passengers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement confirmed the incident which he described “as very sad.”

Abiodun said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has already condoled with the families of those that died in the accident.