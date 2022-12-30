Osuntokun: Nigerians Have Anchored Their Hope on Peter Obi’s Presidency

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The newly appointed Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, says Nigerians have hung their hope for a better future on the victory of the Labour Party’s presidential standard-bearer Peter Obi in the 2023 election.

Osuntokun explained that it was why the party became the political platform of choice for many Nigerians, evident in the teeming support for Obi across the country.



Osuntokun stated this on Thursday at a press briefing, declaring his acceptance of his appointment as the new Obi/Datti Campaign Council director-general.

Osuntokun was, on Tuesday, announced as the new director-general of the campaign following the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe following his conviction for fraud.



“It is with a deep sense of duty and humility that I accept my appointment as the Director General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, especially at this critical point of Nigeria’s political history,” stated Osuntokun. “Every ardent observer of the Nigerian political space and (the) recent trend of events will attest to the teeming organic support the emergence of His Excellency Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has received across the country.”

He described the support as “a pointer to the fact that Nigerians have anchored their hope on the ensuing victory of Peter Obi in the coming 2023 presidential election,” pledging to “work assiduously hard to ensure victory for the Obi-Datti ticket come February 2023.”



However, he pointed out that “we are not oblivious of the magnitude of work required of us to deliver on the promise so declared,” but stressed that “we are braced for it, and equally find solace in divine guidance, the counsel of our elders, and the unflinching support of well-meaning Nigerians that are eager to see the Nigerian socioeconomic status quo upturned, and our beloved country progress like other progressing countries all over the world.”

He expressed confidence that under his leadership, the campaign would excel, and that challenges “will surely come, but we will surmount them as one united family.”



He urged supporters of the party across the country and in the diaspora never to relent but to continue with their amiable support at different levels, in different quarters, and through their respective approaches.