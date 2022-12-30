  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

NASENI, German Firm Design Stoves to Promote Clean Energy

Nigeria | 5 mins ago


The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive  of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna yesterday said the agency collaborated with a German firm, Atmosfair Germany to design and manufacture smokeless stoves to promote United Nations (UN) agenda on clean energy.

Haruna stated this    Lafia,Nasarawa State   during the distribution of 800 units of Save 80 Efficient Smokeless Stoves to the poor.

According to him,  the distribution of the efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots has been approved for all the geo-political zones  by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He therefore,  appealed to state governments to patronise these innovations for the benefit of Nigerians at all levels.

The NASENI boss added that President Buhari  has also approved the installation of 6,000 solar home systems in the residences of the less privileged in  all local governments and electoral wards of the state.

He said: “The distribution of these efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots have been approved for all the geo-political zones of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari but launched from Nasarawa State due to unique position of the state. The people of the state have every reason to remain indebted to His Excellency even after his administration.

“The collaboration of NASENI with the German organisation, the Atmosfair has far reaching positive impact and advantages which include facilitation and realisation of UN’s sustainable development goal No. 7 on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and clean energy for all.

“This innovation is used as a vehicle for achieving Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target on emission reduction by year 2030.

“The distribution of smokeless but efficient stove to all the six geopolitical zones of the country as approved; is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) which will improve NASENI’s Eco friendliness and carbon footprint, a positive contribution to climate change and a service to humanity.”

He said the commercial production of the  stoves would  soon begin in Kano and in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“The commercial production of Save 80 efficient stoves is commercially viable and a revenue generating source for NASENI – the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“There is 80 per cent saving in cooking time and cooking energy (fuel) compared with cooking gas, electricity; and fuel wood options.  It is healthy, smokeless cooking, convenient, hygienic, and safe operation; ruling out hazards of fire and cooking gas accidents.

“I am happy to announce that NASENI is in collaboration with a private company called To Be Connected Nigeria has taken a lease of a warehouse in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and is establishing manufacturing plant of Save 80 of which installation has already commenced.

“The production will be simultaneous with plant already installed in Kano where assembling of these products has begun.

“The Bricket used as fuel is product of NASENI from our institutes in Enugu and Minna; hence creating thousands of employment,” Haruna said.

He appealed to state governments to embrace the innovations by patronizing the smokeless stoves and wonder cooking pots.

“May I conclude with an appeal to state governments across the country, members of state and national assembly, local and international NGOs and indeed MDAs to patronise these innovations for the benefit of our teeming populace and the country,” he added.

He explained how Nasarawa State will benefit from the innovations with  the initial 800 units of stoves.

He said: “ The 800 units of Save 80 Efficient Smokeless Stoves designed and manufactured by NASENI in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Atmosfair of Germany as approved for Nasarawa State by President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria who doubles as Chairman of NASENI Government Board.

“About 400 units have already been distributed to needy women of Nasarawa West. Today’s event is for Nasarawa North and South 2 Senatorial zones and is anchored with active support and in collaboration with Nasarawa State Government under the able leadership of Governor A. A. Sule, a continuation of implementation of NASENI’s agreement with the state government initiated by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makura when he was the Governor as far back as 2012.”

Haruna said the agency would  soon install 6,000 Sola Home Systems in the residences of the less privileged in the state.

He said: “ Among the social intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the people of Nasarawa State particularly the less privileged is the installation 6,000; solar homes systems in the residences of those that need them most; in all local governments and electoral wards of the state.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.