NASENI, German Firm Design Stoves to Promote Clean Energy





The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna yesterday said the agency collaborated with a German firm, Atmosfair Germany to design and manufacture smokeless stoves to promote United Nations (UN) agenda on clean energy.

Haruna stated this Lafia,Nasarawa State during the distribution of 800 units of Save 80 Efficient Smokeless Stoves to the poor.

According to him, the distribution of the efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots has been approved for all the geo-political zones by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He therefore, appealed to state governments to patronise these innovations for the benefit of Nigerians at all levels.

The NASENI boss added that President Buhari has also approved the installation of 6,000 solar home systems in the residences of the less privileged in all local governments and electoral wards of the state.

He said: “The distribution of these efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots have been approved for all the geo-political zones of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari but launched from Nasarawa State due to unique position of the state. The people of the state have every reason to remain indebted to His Excellency even after his administration.

“The collaboration of NASENI with the German organisation, the Atmosfair has far reaching positive impact and advantages which include facilitation and realisation of UN’s sustainable development goal No. 7 on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and clean energy for all.

“This innovation is used as a vehicle for achieving Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target on emission reduction by year 2030.

“The distribution of smokeless but efficient stove to all the six geopolitical zones of the country as approved; is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) which will improve NASENI’s Eco friendliness and carbon footprint, a positive contribution to climate change and a service to humanity.”

He said the commercial production of the stoves would soon begin in Kano and in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“The commercial production of Save 80 efficient stoves is commercially viable and a revenue generating source for NASENI – the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“There is 80 per cent saving in cooking time and cooking energy (fuel) compared with cooking gas, electricity; and fuel wood options. It is healthy, smokeless cooking, convenient, hygienic, and safe operation; ruling out hazards of fire and cooking gas accidents.

“I am happy to announce that NASENI is in collaboration with a private company called To Be Connected Nigeria has taken a lease of a warehouse in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and is establishing manufacturing plant of Save 80 of which installation has already commenced.

“The production will be simultaneous with plant already installed in Kano where assembling of these products has begun.

“The Bricket used as fuel is product of NASENI from our institutes in Enugu and Minna; hence creating thousands of employment,” Haruna said.

He appealed to state governments to embrace the innovations by patronizing the smokeless stoves and wonder cooking pots.

“May I conclude with an appeal to state governments across the country, members of state and national assembly, local and international NGOs and indeed MDAs to patronise these innovations for the benefit of our teeming populace and the country,” he added.

He explained how Nasarawa State will benefit from the innovations with the initial 800 units of stoves.

He said: “ The 800 units of Save 80 Efficient Smokeless Stoves designed and manufactured by NASENI in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Atmosfair of Germany as approved for Nasarawa State by President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria who doubles as Chairman of NASENI Government Board.

“About 400 units have already been distributed to needy women of Nasarawa West. Today’s event is for Nasarawa North and South 2 Senatorial zones and is anchored with active support and in collaboration with Nasarawa State Government under the able leadership of Governor A. A. Sule, a continuation of implementation of NASENI’s agreement with the state government initiated by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makura when he was the Governor as far back as 2012.”

Haruna said the agency would soon install 6,000 Sola Home Systems in the residences of the less privileged in the state.

He said: “ Among the social intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the people of Nasarawa State particularly the less privileged is the installation 6,000; solar homes systems in the residences of those that need them most; in all local governments and electoral wards of the state.”