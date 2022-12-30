Lawmaker Hosts Frank Edward, Moses Bliss, Others at Thanksgiving/Worship Night

Emameh Gabriel

Ace Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Frank Edward, was joined on stage yesterday by co-gospel artists for a thanksgiving, worship night with Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives.

Other gospel artists on the stage with Frank Edward were Moses Bliss, Uju, Ifeoma Greatness, Gifted B as well talented Arinze G and Reverend Chidi Idinma, who further gave glamour to the night.

The event, which was graced by prominent religious leaders, including bishops from the Methodist Church, was part of the last phase of Onyejeocha’s annual Foundation Prayer and Thanksgiving Worship night with the people of her constituency-Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State.

Addressing the congregation, the lawmaker observed that thanksgiving and praise were the easiest rituals to open the heart of God for swift response, especially when prayers fail.

She said from experience, she was quite knowledgeable that God requires the heart of gratitude as a token of appreciation for His good deeds to humanity, adding that they all “have every reason to thank God for his mercies over their lives because we are ending the year in praise.

“Not all who started the year are here with us today. Not even all that are alive today are hale and hearty

“If God has blessed me the way he has, I

will dedicate every opportunity to praise Him. That is why I will praise Him as long as I am alive, because when we praise God, certain obstacles will give way.”

Onyejeocha, who admonished the congratulations to establish good relationship with God, shared her thought on the virtues of giving.

She explained that it was for this reasons she established a scholarship scheme 20 years ago and also a foundation to help widows and less privileged in the society, adding: “You can’t prosper without giving back to the society.”

Recounting a lesson from her late grandmother, she explained how she was raised on the part of righteousness, a virtue she said has continued to fortify her against several battles she has encountered in life.

She said: “I have seen battles; I have seen wars, and blackmail, and I have been betrayed but one thing that has kept me going is my relationship with God. So, I have dedicated myself to serve God all my life.”

Onyejeocha who lamented the level of poor leadership and setbacks in Abia State, however, charged religious leaders who gathered at the event to genuinely seek the face of God to “change the narratives about the state in 2023.”

According to her request, “I have one special request to make on behalf of my family this night. I have said it and I have been saying it anywhere I go. The only opportunity we are seeking is the opportunity to redeem Abia State.

“Once my state is redeemed, the rest will be history. We want God to demolish, remove all those things He does not plant in Abia State.

“God will not be happy if after 2023 the narrative about Abia State doesn’t change, we will suffer. The narrative cannot continue, she pleaded with the men of God.”

Meanwhile almost 800 widows and less privileged yesterday received food items, clothes and cash gifts distributed to them by Onyejeocha to celebrate the New Year.

The beneficiaries were selected from across the 22 wards of the Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency. They became part of the thousands of indigents who have benefited from her charity work during the yuletide.