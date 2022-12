IG: 10,000 New Police Recruits ‘ll Be Deployed for 2023 Elections

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday disclosed that the 10,000 newly recruited police constables that passed out from their training would be deployed to provide security for the forthcoming polls.

Baba disclosed this yesterday during the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of police constables in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The IG, who was represented at the event by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Ashafa Adekunle, noted that “after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities and it signifies the transition of the recruits to mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr. President.”

He added that “in the attainment of community policing goals, the recruits will all be posted back to their various local government areas to further entrench the policing strategy of the federal government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview.”

He told the new police recruits that the bedrock of policing is discipline, adding that “much as you have a promising and brighter career ahead of you, how far you go in this career depends to a great extent on your character, discipline, and integrity.”

The Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr. Muyideen Aliyu, while the Baba Isale of Ilorin represented the Emir of Ilorin, Mr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Odama, enjoined the newly recruited policemen to maintain high level of discipline and shun corruption later presented award to outstanding grandaunts.